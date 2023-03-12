Dragon Lee Makes WWE In-Ring Debut at NXT Live Event

WWE‘s hottest recent signing Dragon Lee has proven himself in the ring by making his wrestling debut at an NXT live event.

Lee announced in December of last year that he had signed with WWE, moments after winning the AAA World Tag Team Championships with Dralistico.

WWE had been interested in signing Lee after he competed for All Elite Wrestling while not being under contract.

In-Ring Debut

At an NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida, Dragon Lee made his much-anticipated in-ring debut for the gold brand.

In his debut match, the masked Superstar defeated Eddy Thorpe, fka Karl Fredericks, who also recently signed with the promotion.

You can check out some of the photos of Dragon Lee’s in-ring debut below.

Dragon Lee made his WWE in-ring debut at an NXT Live Event tonight. ???? pic.twitter.com/ar1VSaYWmx — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) March 12, 2023

Looks like Dragon Lee is working tonight's #WWENXT House Show in St Petersburg, FL.



?revengexgamer on Twitter pic.twitter.com/atH0SuuNsU — Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) March 12, 2023

During this week’s WWE NXT Roadblock event, Dragon Lee made his TV debut for the brand and appeared in the crowd.

The masked Superstar had initially been scheduled to debut at NXT Vengeance Day, but visa issues caused his arrival to be delayed.

Big Plans

Dragon Lee has had just one match as a WWE Superstar to his name, but WWE already has big plans for the masked wrestler.

It has been reported that WWE intends for Dragon Lee to be on the main roster by the time of WrestleMania 40, which will take place in Philadelphia next April.

Dragon Lee is optimistic about his future in the company, and has said he believes he can be the next Rey Mysterio if given the opportunity.