Drew McIntyre is “Already” a Better Boxer than Jake Paul After One Training Session

Jake Paul may not be a WWE Superstar just yet, but that hasn’t stopped Drew McIntyre from calling him out.

Paul’s brother Logan made his in-ring debut at last year’s WrestleMania, and has impressed fans with his ability in the ring.

For his Crown Jewel match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Logan recruited his brother, but the pair failed to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

McIntyre Vs. Paul

Away from YouTube, Jake Paul has been making a name for himself in the world, of boxing, earning victories over YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA fighters Ben Askren.

Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva have also fallen to Jake Paul, but these wins haven’t impressed WWE’s Scottish Warrior.

This week, McIntyre joined Sheamus for an episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts, which saw them train with three-time world kickboxing champion Bernard “Swiftkick” Robinson.

Sharing the video on social media, McIntyre took aim at Paul saying that he was already a better boxer after one training session.

Sheamus responded to McIntyre’s bold claim and encouraged WWE to book the match.

Book it. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 24, 2023

Jake Paul’s next fight will take place today when he faces off against Tommy Fury, the brother of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul in WWE

After the success of Logan Paul in WWE, it isn’t hard to see why some believe Jake could join the promotion.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Jake said he would consider joining WWE, but is concerned about the risk it could have on his boxing career.

“I’m down. I just don’t want to get injured. My brother tore his MCL; it’s crazy out there. So, I just don’t want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I’m down. “I love WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure.” Jake Paul.

As for Logan Paul, he is expected to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 this April.

