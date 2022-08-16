When Drew McIntyre Found Out About Karrion Kross’ WWE Return

Karrion Kross made his surprise return to WWE earlier this month. His goal was to establish himself as a main event talent and he did so by attacking Drew McIntyre.

While a lot of people expected Kross to return after Triple H took over WWE creative, not many thought his comeback will be put together so quickly. Turns out, McIntyre himself also found out about it at the last second.

The former WWE champion spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently. When asked about the shocking return of Kross, McIntyre explained that he was surprised himself:

“I was very surprised. I didn’t know till the very last second.” – Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre mentioned how Karrion Kross is someone who deserves an opportunity. Though he made it clear that this opportunity will not come at his expense:

“[He’s] somebody who’s worked hard for an opportunity, deserves that opportunity, and is getting the biggest opportunity of his career. Unfortunately for him, it’s not gonna come at Drew McIntyre’s expense.”

There are a lot of rumors of what Triple H is planning for the future of the unified WWE Universal championship. Many believe that he will use Kross to somehow split the world titles but there is no word on how it may happen.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and SEScoops with an H/t for transcription