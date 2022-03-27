Dustin Rhodes Injured During AEW Rampage Match

Dustin Rhodes worked a match against Lance Archer this week on AEW Rampage, and Rhodes revealed on Saturday that he did not walk away from the match unscathed.

Rhodes won the match but was attacked by Archer after the final bell. In a post to social media on Saturday, Rhodes revealed that he had to get five stitches and also suffered a ruptured eardrum.

“Hey guys, rough night, told you all I’d give you an update,” Rhodes said. “Got five stitches in the head. Pretty sore. The main thing is that I have a busted eardrum. Cannot hear out of it at all. But guess what? I’m in good spirits and I’m not going anywhere.”

You can view Rhodes’ video addressing the injury below.

Archer then responded to the tweet, writing, “That’s what you think.”

Below is some footage from the Rampage segment. The blood loss from Rhodes is quite evident in the video.

.@LanceHoyt takes out his frustations on a bloodied @DustinRhodes! AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/FqGvRWAsQT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2022

Rhodes looks to remain a member of the AEW roster for the immediate future as his brother, Cody Rhodes, prepares to return to WWE this week as part of WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas. This is likely what he was referring to with the “I’m not going anywhere” comment, at least tongue-in-cheek. It’s unknown how long the injury will keep Dustin out of action.

At the first-ever AEW event back in 2019, the Double or Nothing PPV event in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Rhodes brothers had what is still arguably one of the top matches in the history of AEW. Dustin walked away bloody from that encounter as well.

