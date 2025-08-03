Dustin Rhodes Set To Miss Major Time After AEW Angle

Dustin Rhodes will be away for a while.

The wrestling veteran defended his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher in a brutal match earlier this week. Not only did he drop the title, but Rhodes was seemingly written off TV with a post-match attack from Fletcher, which led to Dustin being stretchered out of the arena.

The former Goldust then provided an update on his health on X, revealing that he’ll be undergoing an ‘invasive major surgery’ and will be out for a while.

Fightful Select has now revealed some more details on the situation. While Dustin Rhodes blamed the injury on Fletcher, the site revealed that the 56-year-old is actually headed for a double knee surgery.

The major surgery means the now former TNT Champion will be out of action for a long time and he is not expected back until 2026 at the earliest.

This leaves the fate of the ROH Tag Team Titles currently held by Dustin and his partner, Sammy Guevara, up in the air. Guevara had tweeted about the end of his run with Rhodes, suggesting that their Sons of Texas tag team had come to an end.

This likely means that the duo will be stripped of the title and new champions will be crowned by the company. An official announcement regarding the same however, has not been made so far.