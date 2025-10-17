Dwayne Johnson & Benny Safdie’s ‘Lizard Man’ Lands At Amazon MGM Studios

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Benny Safdie will be teaming up once again for their next major project ‘Lizard Music.’ The film has landed at Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists and will see Safdie writing the script as well as directing.

Speaking to Variety, Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical for Amazon MGM, was excited to partner with Johnson and Safdie again.

“Everyone at Amazon MGM and UA is deeply inspired by their previous collaboration on the critically acclaimed ‘The Smashing Machine.’ We are so excited to now collaborate with them on this imaginative, entertaining and cinematic story; ‘Lizard Music’ is a tale that feels both timeless and unique. We are very fortunate that they have trusted us to be their studio partners.”

The film will follow a boy who opens a ‘hidden door’ where he stumbles upon a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing music. His search for answers will lead him to the 70-year-old Chicken Man (Johnson) and his 111-year-old chicken named Claudia.

Safdie and Johnson previously tag-teamed for the Mark Kerr biopic ‘The Smashing Machine.’ While the film received positive reviews, it underdelivered at the box office, giving Johnson his worst-ever opening weekend in the United States. The Smashing Machine was smashed as it went up against Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a cinematic tie-in to the release of her new album Life Of A Showgirl.

While The Smashing Machine wasn’t a box-office success, Johnson and Safdie are eager to team up once more. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Johnson’s acting projects.