Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine Wins At Venice Film Festival

The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson won big at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on October 3. At the event in Italy, the film’s director Benny Safdie took home the Silver Lion award for Best Director. Johnson confirmed the news on Instagram, promising his co-worker and friend big hugs and tequila to celebrate.

The film will tell the real-life story of Mark Kerr, a pivotal name in the early days of the UFC, as played by Johnson. The biopic sees Johnson reunite with Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s then-wife Dawn Staples.

Safdie’s award is the latest success story for The Smashing Machine. Critics have praised the film with Johnson earning acclaim for proving himself outside of his usual blockbuster schtick. The former WWE World Champion has spoken openly about being typecast in the past and is ready for the world to see a different side to his acting prowess.

While audiences won’t get to see The Smashine Machine until next month, the film is garnering a lot of attention. After the success of The Iron Claw, it remains to be seen if A24 and their team can deliver another home run in the world of combat sports movies.