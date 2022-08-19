How Was AEW Dynamite Viewership With Kenny Omega’s Return

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured an explosive CM Punk promo and the much-anticipated return of former AEW champion Kenny Omega, but it doesn’t seem to have helped the TV ratings of the show.

The August 17 episode of the show featuring Omega’s return and the first match of the Trios Title Tournament in the main event drew 957,000 viewers on TBS, according to ShowBuzzDaily.

This is a 1.5% decrease from last week’s episode of the show and the second lowest Dynamite viewership since July 20.

In comparison, last week’s Quake by the Lake special featuring the Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho AEW World Title match in the main event and the surprise return of CM Punk had averaged 972,000 viewers.

The show finished second on the cable charts for the 18-49 demo. The episode drew a 0.30 rating. This is a 9.1% decline compared to last week’s 0.33 rating and the second lowest key demo rating the show has garnered since moving to TBS.

AEW has announced a big title unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for next week’s Dynamite from Cleveland, OH.

This, coupled with the drama that has followed Punk’s controversial promo on the show may help the Wednesday night program regain some viewers next week.