EC3 Weighs In on Braun Strowman’s WWE Return, CYN, NWA, More

In 2020, two years after his return, EC3 was released from WWE for the second time.

After his departure, EC3 went on to co-found ‘Control Your Narrative,’ which encourages talent to take the reins of their careers and relies on stories booked by the wrestlers.

Braun Strowman

Earlier this month, Adam Scherr returned to WWE as Braun Strowman, over a year after his release from the company.

Scherr had been a large part of CYN, but of course will no longer be able to appear for the promotion.

Following Strowman’s return, Control Your Narrative issued a statement saying the “immediate future” of the promotion is unknown.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, EC3 spoke about the company’s unknown future and said he’s happy for his friend.

“Life is flux. Life is interesting. Life is wild. Life is unexpected, and what I really wanted to press home with that press release and Adam’s return is that everything you ever want, is when you go beyond the unknown. So obviously, I’m a close personal friend. Obviously, I’m super happy if he’s happy he’s back. There’s a lot of unfinished business. I know how that motivated me for a long time to go back there. Hopefully he has better luck than I did.”

NWA

While CYN’s future may be unclear, they have formed a partnership with the NWA.

At last month’s NWA 74 event, EC3 competed on both nights of the show, and members of the CYN roster invaded on the second night.

In the interview, EC3 had praise for Billy Corgan, who he sees as a ‘kindred spirit.’

“Billy and I are kind of like-minded, kindred souls and spirits in a way. And having the opportunity now to finally be able to do something with him… He’s committed to his vision. And few are because it’s so much easier to fall back into what we think we have to do as opposed to what we should do. What we should do is follow our intuition and let us see if it succeeds or fails.”

Given that CYN’s appearance at NWA 74 came before their statement about Scherr and their future, it is unclear if plans have changed.

WWE’s new Era

Control Your Narrative’s immediate future is unclear, especially with Adam Scherr and Karrion Kross returning to WWE.

Since Vince McMahon‘s retirement, several ex-Superstars have returned, including Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano and Hit Row.

When asked about the returns, EC3 didn’t state if he wanted to come back, but had praise for WWE’s new Head of Talent Relations: Triple H.

“What I noticed about Paul, Triple H, he’s a real leader, and I got a lot from watching him work as much as conversations he’s very open to having and how hands-on he was with the talent from NXT. Really, watching him work and lead and address rooms and address people as people as opposed to just objects, I had a lot of respect for it.”

EC3 added that he believes WWE is in “very good hands” with Triple H running talent and creative.

Please credit Steve Fall with a link to SEScoops if you use any of the quotes from this article.