ECW Founder Tod Gordon Hospitalized, Family Requests Prayers

Tod Gordon, the visionary founder of Extreme Championship Wrestling, is currently hospitalized and focusing on his recovery, his family announced Saturday via his Instagram account.

“If you’ve reached out and haven’t heard back, please know he’s not ignoring anyone — he’s just focusing on his health right now,” the family’s statement read. “While he is unable to receive visitors, we appreciate all your love, support, and prayers during this time.”

The family revealed Gordon has been hospitalized “for some time” but did not disclose specific details about his condition or prognosis. They requested the wrestling community keep him in their thoughts during this difficult period.

Gordon founded Eastern Championship Wrestling in 1992, which became an NWA affiliate the following year. After hiring Paul Heyman as booker in 1993, the promotion controversially split from the NWA in 1994 and rebranded as Extreme Championship Wrestling, revolutionizing professional wrestling with its hardcore style and counterculture appeal.

In 2009, Gordon was inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame alongside Sabu, with posthumous inductions for original ECW booker Eddie Gilbert and Chris Candido. Most recently, Gordon co-authored “Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling” with Sean Oliver in 2023.

The wrestling community continues to send well-wishes to the ECW legend during his hospitalization.