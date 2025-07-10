ECW’s Francine Reveals Clean Bill of Health After Cancer Scare

ECW legend Francine is celebrating after learning that she does not have cancer despite her fears earlier this year. In June, Francine shared that that a small mass was found in her left breast, leaving many to fear the worst. In an update on X, Francine shared that no cancer was found and was grateful for the support of fans.

Just got my biopsy results and NO CANCER WAS FOUND! God is good! ??



Thank you for all the prayers and positive thoughts that you sent my way! ? — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 10, 2025

This wasn’t Francine’s first time dealing with a health scare like this. On her Eyes Up Here podcast, she shared that at 21, she had a similar concern with the same breast, resulting in a painful ordeal.

“I just remember them sticking this huge needle into my boob and extracting five to six vials of fluid to test to see if it was cancer and it wasn’t.”

This is fantastic news for Francine, who appeared for WWE NXT when the show was hosted from the ECW Arena in 2024. We at SEScoops are sending our congrats and best wishes to the ECW icon.