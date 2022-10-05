Eddie Edwards on Bound for Glory, Being Impact’s Veteran Performer, More

Eddie Edwards is immensely proud to be the longest-tenuring wrestler competing for Impact Wrestling.

Edwards joined the promotion in 2014 alongside Davey Richards as The Wolves, mere weeks after making a one-off appearance in WWE NXT.

Since then, Edwards has become a triple-crown champion for Impact and is the leader of the Honor No More faction.

The Veteran

Joining Impact, then TNA Wrestling in 2014, Edwards is the longest full-time wrestler still with the company.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall, the former Impact World Champion addressed this milestone.

“Impact has treated me with nothing but respect. A relationship with respect goes both ways. That’s the best type of relationship and I’m proud to be a member of impact I’m proud to be the longest-tenured roster member at this point and I want to keep it going until the wheels fall off.”

Bound for Glory

Edwards has been with Impact longer than anyone, but is yet to headline the promotion’s biggest Pay Per View event: Bound for Glory.

That changes this Friday when he’ll challenge Impact World Champion Josh Alexander in the main event of Bound for Glory 2022.

Speaking about the title match, Edwards said it means the world that Impact has faith in him to headline their biggest night.

“It’s been the staple. It’s our biggest event of the year and to be able to do it with the main event with the world title on the line against Josh Alexander it’s kind of it’s like the perfect storm.

“The company obviously believes in Josh, that’s clear and that’s for good reason. But they give me a shot here in the main event and I plan on going out there and do what I do best.”

Edwards is already a two-time former Impact World Champion, having defeated Bobby Lashley in 2016 and won a five-way match in 2020.

Something for Everyone

While Impact was once considered the biggest opposition to WWE, that title now belongs to AEW.

The wrestling scene now has more promotions than ever before, with the NWA, MLW, GCW and others trying to find their place.

Speaking about what sets Impact apart, Edwards encouraged fans to tune in to Bound for Glory, where they’ll be something for everyone.

“You’re going to find something that you love that’s gonna hook you. Whether it’s the Knockouts. It’s tag team wrestling. It’s hardcore craziness or it’s the main event Josh against Eddie Edwards, there’s gonna be something for everybody.”

Roster Changes

As Impact’s veteran, Edwards has seen plenty of changes made to the company.

Several stars have left over the years, with many finding success in WWE, AEW or other promotions.

Edwards said that he doesn’t feel bad about anyone doing what he feels is the right decision for them.

“People are going to come and go. That’s how professional wrestling is. You know, business is business and people make their own decisions as to what they need for their lives and I’ve always respected that. So some people will come and some people will go but the mainstay will be me representing impact to the best of my ability.”

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 will take place at the Washington Avenue Armory, at Albany, New York.