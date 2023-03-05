Former World Champion Re-Signs With Impact Wrestling

Eddie Edwards, a 2-time Impact Wrestling World Champion, has signed a new contract with the promotion. The news was first reported by PWInsider.

Edwards has been with Impact for nine years and has been a full-time roster member longer than anybody currently with the company.

Edwards previously reflected on the milestone while speaking with SEScoops and made it clear that he wants to stay with the promotion. He has long-term plans and he’s excited about the future. He also reflected on his relationship with the promotion.



“Impact has treated me with nothing but respect,” Edwards told SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall. “A relationship with respect goes both ways. That’s the best type of relationship and I’m proud to be a member of impact I’m proud to be the longest-tenured roster member at this point and I want to keep it going until the wheels fall off.”

He added that he feels like he has always been treated with respect by the management, and he doesn’t feel like he’s taken for granted.

Edwards has been wrestling for Impact since 2014. In addition to his world title runs, he is a two-time X-Division Champion and a five-time Tag Team Champion.

Prior to joining Impact, he had a successful run in Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH World Championship. He has also wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH, among other promotions.