Eddie Guerrero Remembered By Family 20 Years After Death

November 13, 2025 marks 20 years to the day that the world lost Eddie Guerrero. The late WWE World Champion died at the age of 38 of a heart attack while staying in a hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a death that rocked the wrestling world at the time.

Guerrero was from El Paso, Texas, but today, his sister Maria is the only family member still in the city. Speaking to ESPN, Maria reflected on growing up mere minutes away from the El Paso County Coliseum.

“We lived on Huerta Street. We came to El Paso in 1962. My father liked that it was both Mexican and American.”

Eddie and Maria’s father Gory Guerrero moved the family once his own in-ring career declined with age. In the interview, Maria reflected on what would have been had Eddie not passed away young.

“He would have been 58 right now. He was about to retire. He’s still very present.”

Maria isn’t the only Guerrero that feels Eddie’s presence with her. In the interview, Sherilyn Guerrero, who was ten years old when she last saw her father, recalled her experiences with ‘Latino Heat.’

“He visits me, three, four times a year… They [the dreams of her father] have never been sad.”

While Eddie is no longer physically with us, his legacy is carried on by his family and fans. Sherilyn, who recently began her own wrestling career, explained how there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t cherish her legendary father.

“Every day someone’s sending me something on my dad. His spirit is so alive.”

While Sherilyn is grateful to fans for their support, she admitted that there is a part of her that is yet to fully mourn. 20 years after his passing, it is clear that Eddie Guerrero will never, ever, be forgotten.