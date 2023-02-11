Eddie Kingston Pulled From Event Due To Injury

Popular AEW star Eddie Kingston is officially out of DEFY Wrestling’s Year6 event tonight.

After almost 20 years as a stalwart of the US indies scene, Kingston found new life in the wrestling mainstream back in 2020 when he debuted on AEW Dynamite. His gritty, authentic promos and character work have made him a fan favorite in the years since.

Kingston remains a constant presence on the independent scene, and was expected to butt heads with Artemis Spencer at tonight’s DEFY show. In a recent tweet from the promotion’s official profile, it was revealed that the Yonkers-born brawler has had to pull out due to an unspecified injury.

“[ BREAKING ] DEFY has learned that due to injury EDDIE KINGSTON will no longer be able to compete at tonight’s YEAR6. EDDIE is super bummed and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’ll have him back for a future event! DON’T FEAR, Defyance- a stacked card remains, 6 YEARS LOUD!”

Eddie Kingston Lashes Out At AEW Roster

Earlier this week, Kingston had some incendiary words regarding AEW World Champion MJF, Oritz, and The House of Black, before essentially dissing the whole roster. For now, it’s hard to tell whether or not the expletive-laden rant was in kayfabe or if ‘The Mad King’ has genuinely had enough of his peers.

Kingston has had a lot of choice words for MJF in particular on social media of late.

Warning: the tweet below contain explicit content.

Side note since we need to see his world champ 3 times within a hour and a half when it is a two hour show. Fuck ortiz fuck house of black and fuck the roster. Born aline die alone I tried. I don't need anyone including mox and penta. Fuck everyone. Especially the "pillars " — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 9, 2023

In a more humorous jab at ‘The Salt of the Earth’, Kingston likened the Long Islander’s controversial promo on this week’s Dynamite to one of WWE‘s worst-ever angles. Backstage, after his match with rising star Konosuke Takeshita, MJF cut a shocking promo. He claimed to have been in a car crash with his then-girlfriend prior to junior prom back in high school. The champ then claimed he’d switched seats with her so it looked like she crashed the car.

For Eddie Kingston, the promo, rather than effective heel work, was reminiscent of the infamous Triple H/Kane rivalry from ’02. The notoriously tasteless angle involved a deceased cheerleader named Katie Vick who Kane had a bizarre, highly improbable history with. One portion of the bizarre story involved a fatal car accident.

Big Katie Vick energy last night — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 9, 2023

Whether these tweets are all part of an angle Kingston’s working remains to be seen. It’s worth noting that a Kingston vs. MJF feud has been rumored for later this year.

