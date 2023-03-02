Eddie Kingston Quits AEW After Dynamite

Eddie Kingston has quit AEW.

The Heavyweight Star was part of the Face of The Revolution Ladder match for a shot at the TNT title on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Kingston attacked the former Inner Circle member Ortiz as soon as the match began. Eddie threw a ladder on the AEW star as others tried to win the match.

The two continued this scuffle and eventually took it away from the ring. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz brawled on the top of the ramp and then took the fighting backstage.

The two were not seen in the match after this and the announcers said that it took ten people to separate them behind the scene. The bout was won by Powerhouse Hobbs who climbed through a broken ladder to get the job done.

Eddie Kingston Is Done

After the Dynamite episode went off air, AEW posted the following video where Eddie Kingston was asked about the match and Ortiz.

The Mad King did not answer the question about his former friend. He did however, proclaimed that he is quitting the company:

Kingston has always been outspoken and he has never hesitated to share his feelings. He has recently been hinting at problems with AEW management and this appears to be the latest development in the story.