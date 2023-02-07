Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley Set for Elimination Chamber

Monday Night RAW kicked off with Edge and Beth Phoenix in the ring. Edge said that Judgment Day is his fault. He talked about how he only said “I quit” at Extreme Rules because Rhea Ripley assaulting Phoenix. Judgment Day, minus Ripley, made their way to the ring.

Bálor told Edge it was time to make him say “I Quit” again. Dominik Mysterio told them that he’ll treat them like he does his dad if they don’t back off Judgment Day. They all exchange barbs and Phoenix said she came to beat Ripley’s ass, but since she wasn’t there how about Bálor and Ripley face them at Elimination Chamber.

Dominik Mysterio Screams for Mami

Bálor said they will only if she and Edge make it to Elimination Chamber. They begin circling the ring when Angelo Dawkins comes to assist Edge and Phoenix. Mysterio attempted to leave only to be met by Montez Ford. Ford tosses him into the ring where Phoenix puts him in the Glam Slam, while he screamed for “MAMI!”

After the match, Phoenix sent a message to Ripley via Twitter. She posted a picture of a close up of Mysterio screaming “MAMI!” with the caption that reads, “missed you this week, Rhea!” She also made the image her Twitter avi.

Ripley quote tweeted her nemesis and declared that she was “dead meat walking.”

Elimination Chamber will be live on Saturday, February 18 at 8 PM ET from Montreal, Canada.