Edge Names Former WWE Universal Champion the “Rated-R Superstar of Now”

Edge may have established himself as the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ but he now believes that a current WWE Superstar is deserving of the moniker.

In late 2005, Edge debuted his nickname as the Rated-R Superstar, and alongside Lita would perform more and more headline-grabbing actions on TV.

Perhaps the most infamous came in January 2006, when Edge and Lita had a ‘live-sex celebration’ that was interrupted by both Ric Flair and John Cena

The Rated-R Superstar of Now

In 2021, Edge, just over a year after his return from retirement, began a feud with Seth Rollins, with the two men trading victories.

That feud saw Edge win at that year’s Summerslam, while Rollins would get his win back during an episode of SmackDown.

In the rubber match, Edge would return to Hell in a Cell, besting Rollins inside the barbaric structure at Crown Jewel 2021.

Speaking on the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast, Edge heaped praise on Rollins, calling him worthy of the Rated R moniker.

“we’re so damn similar. We look at things in a very similar way. You know, he’s carved his own path. “To me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, like he is the Rated-R Superstar of now, he is firmly his own thing.” Edge.

Continuing the Feud

Edge and Seth Rollins haven’t faced off in years but that doesn’t mean that a fourth match between the pair could not happen.

On the show, Edge explained that he remains open to a match against the former Universal Champion.

“Seth Rollins is a guy that we’ll never fully be through with each other. “I just you know, to be honest anytime I can get in there with him I know what it feels like we both know what feels like the minute we touched I was like ‘Ooh okay, all right, we got something here. So hell yeah, I mean I do that in a heartbeat,’ you know, we had a trilogy that doesn’t mean can’t be more.” Edge.

If Edge is planning a rematch, then the window of time is running out, as the Hall of Famer teased last year that he will be retiring the next time WWE comes to Canada in 2023.

h/t – Inside the Ropes