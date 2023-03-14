Edge vs. Finn Balor in Hell in a Cell Match Confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE confirmed the WrestleMania 39 match between Edge and Finn Balor during Monday Night Raw.

Edge came out for a promo segment where he talked about how he wanted to finish his feud with Balor tonight/ The Judgment Day came out to the stage but wouldn’t get any further. Edge knew why, and he knew if he chased after them, they would just jump him.

He said he would give Balor what he wanted, a WrestleMania match. Edge said he’s tired of wasting his time, which is running out, on them for the last year and a half. He said every week, he has left him laying and even made him say that he quit.

Memory Lane

He recalled Beth Phoenix being hit with a chair. Edge thinks there is one way for it to end, and that’s Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania. Balor said he’s been to hell, and it spit out a demon. This led to a brawl.

As previously reported, WWE had plans to do Edge vs. Balor at the Royal Rumble in the Hell in a Cell match where Balor would portray his demon character, but it was nixed due to Edge filming a Hollywood project.

It’s OFFICIAL! Edge & Finn Balor will step inside HELL IN A CELL at WrestleMania ?? #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/OBmf71puB3 — SEScoops (@sescoops) March 14, 2023