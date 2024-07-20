El Hijo del Vikingo Says “It’s Almost Time” For His Return

Former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo is gearing up for his comeback to the ring after being on the shelf due to injury.

Taking to his Instagram account, El Hijo del Vikingo posted his photo which was taken during the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. One fan commented on the post and asked the wrestler whether he is back from injury. The 27-year-old wrestler replied that he hadn’t returned but it’s almost time for his comeback.

El Hijo del Vikingo’s injury

Back in February, Vikingo competed at the López Mateos Arena but the match had to be called off after he sustained an injury to his right knee. The luchador provided an update on his injury on his social media and had revealed that he suffered a torn meniscus and a ruptured ligament. These injuries required surgery and he even updated his fans ahead of his surgery.

This marked the latest injury that Vikingo has suffered. In late 2023, he had sustained another major injury. Vikingo suffered a hip injury at an ROH event when things went south while performing a dive. He had to start using a wheelchair after the match. That incident took place a month after Vikingo collapsed backstage at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City.

In December 2021, he won a five-way match at Triplemanía Regia II to capture the vacant title. Vikingo’s 800+ days reign had been the longest in the title’s history and he even eclipsed Kenny Omega’s feat. However, he vacated the title which is currently held by Nic Nemeth.