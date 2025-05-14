Elayna Black Adds Another Indie Date To Calender After WWE Exit

Elayna Black’s days as a WWE Superstar may be over but the former Cora Jade is already taking the wrestling world by storm. Absolute Intense Wrestling has announced that Black will be a part of their Globe Iron event on July 18. The show will take place in Cleveland, Ohio with tickets going on sale on Friday, May 16.

For Black, AIW isn’t just a booking, but the latest in her journey post-WWE. Fans will also be able to see the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion at the following events:

Black Label Pro: Have You Heard? – June 14

Game Changer Wrestling – June 20

Game Changer Wrestling – July 5

Game Changer Wrestling – July 11

Game Changer Wrestling – July 19

Absolute Intense Wrestling: Globe Iron – July 28

Atomic Legacy Wrestling: Summer Slamfest – July 27

Game Changer Wrestling – August 1

Though once considered a potential future top woman in WWE, Black’s career with the promotion came to a surprising end in May 2025. Undeterred, the former Cora Jade is ready to prove her skills in the squared circle.