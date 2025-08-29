Elayna Black On Break: I Have A Toxic Relationship With Wrestling

In July 2025, Elayna Black shared that she’d be taking an indefinite break from pro wrestling, with no sign of when she’ll be back. Speaking to TMZ’s Inside the Ring, the former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion recalled the period of time after her release from WWE in early 2025.

“I had like 20 bookings right away. I was gone four days out of the week, plane right after plane. I was going, going, going. And that’s what made me realize—I’m not having fun doing this.”

Black was suffering from panic attacks before every match, and felt sick at the prospect of wrestling. While she made clear that she’s never once said she’s leaving wrestling, her relationship with the business is currently strained.

“I have a toxic relationship with wrestling right now. It was just so draining. I wasn’t sleeping. I wasn’t eating. I wasn’t working out. I was so depressed. I got to such a low, low point.”

Black, known to WWE fans as Cora Jade “would have went nuts and went off the rails” if not for this break from the ring. Even after just one month, the positive effect she’s felt already can’t be ignored.

“Even just after this like month of therapy and healing and not looking at anything wrestling related, it has genuinely helped me so much.”

Whenever Black returns to the squared circle, only time will tell. For now, the former WWE Superstar is focusing on herself and her own mental health.