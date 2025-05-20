Elektra Lopez Set For First Match After WWE Exit, New Name Confirmed

Elektra Lopez was released from WWE in early 2025 and now the former Superstar is stepping back in the ring. On X, House of Glory Wrestling shared that Lopez, now working as Karissa Rivera, will make her HOG debut at the Puerto Rican weekend event on Saturday, June 7.

??????????????



One of the hottest free agents in wrestling, Karissa Rivera (aka Elektra Lopez) will make her HOG debut Saturday, June 7th, at Mike Santana’s #PuertoRicanWeekend !!! @elektralopezwwe



?? TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW ??https://t.co/HFFuLvN7VQ pic.twitter.com/gpk6B9FUM0 — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 19, 2025

This will be Rivera’s first match in 2025. Her final match for WWE came in December 2024 when she competed in the Women’s United States Championship tournament. Lopez wouldn’t make it past the first round in the tournament eventually won by Chelsea Green.

Now, Karissa Rivera has the chance to show that her skills extend far beyond WWE. After stepping foot in the ring for the first time back in 2017, it remains to be seen how the former Superstar fares in this post-WWE chapter of her career.