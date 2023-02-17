Elimination Chamber Preview, Does AEW Have a ‘Babyface Problem’?

This week on Top Rope Nation, Kyle is joined by Frank Peteani of Pro Wrestling Torch for a full preview and predictions for this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Plus, thoughts on the narrative that AEW has a “babyface problem” and a look at the possible WrestleMania 39 card.

Each week, the video version of Top Rope Nation streams live to the SEScoops YouTube channel. You can join the live streams by subscribing to the channel and turning on notifications so you never miss a live broadcast. This will include a regular weekly edition of Top Rope Nation (typically Thursday nights), as well as reviews of all major WWE and AEW PLE/PPV shows.

On episode 285 this week, Kyle and Frank have a fascinating discussion on the possible directions that WWE could go with creative this weekend in Montreal at Elimination Chamber. Plus, is the AEW babyface roster actually too weak for a heel world champion?

You can watch the show via the embedded YouTube video at the top of this page. Additionally, you can listen to the audio-only podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are found. You will also find an embedded audio player below.