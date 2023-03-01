Endeavor CEO Comments on Potentially Buying WWE

Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, and Saudi Arabia have been considered the leading bidders in potentially acquiring WWE as the company is up for sale with Vince McMahon leading the way.

Now, the CEO of Endeavor has commented on the possibility. On Tuesday afternoon, during Endeavor’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Ari Emanuel was asked about this and noted that they were not going to do anything that would change their leverage position.

Ari Emanuel Speaks

“As it relates to WWE, it’s an unbelievable product. Vince, you know, created a great business. We’ve had a longstanding relationship with them over two decades. We’re doing on-location business with them, streaming business with them. His business is really valuable. But we’re not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now.”

This past January, the sale talks picked up after Vince McMahon forced himself back as Chairman of the company and brought back George Barrios and Michelle Wilson with him to the board of Directors to facilitate a sale of the company.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that McMahon was looking for $9 billion for the company.