Eric Bischoff Comments on Tony Khan-Ariel Helwani Beef

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on the beef between Tony Khan and Ariel Helwani during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

It all started when the AEW President tweeted last Friday that Helwani is a fraud for being in the crowd at WWE SmackDown in Montreal. Helwani responded by calling Khan, ‘The Snowman.’

Helwani has known WWE’s Nick Khan for several years because Nick once served as Helwani’s agent. Because of this, some of Helwani’s critics have said say that he is biased in favor of WWE.

Also, Helwani openly attacked the president of the AEW for refusing to answer some of his questions when he spoke with Khan in October.

Bischoff’s Thoughts

“I was disappointed to see that. Look, I’ve heard a lot of the same rumors and I’ve heard them from people that are in AEW, to be blunt, and I don’t put any stock in them. I think it’s bad for him, no matter who you are, unless you were sitting down and watch someone, anyone, actually doing something, whether it’s snorting a line of blow or, you know, beating their wife, or whatever, unless you witness it with your own eyes, shut the f**k up.”

Bischoff thinks starting rumors like that is a bad reflection on the person and he doesn’t listen to that type of talk.

“It’s just bad. Bad. You don’t want to do that to people. I’ve had it done to me. There’s no reason for it. Tony is inviting a lot of this criticism. He acts like a petulant child in the way he responds, and his response to Ariel in the crowd was a petulant child whose feelings were hurt because somebody took his toy away from him. I mean, it’s just so absolutely childish. I think that’s a reflection, at least in my mind, of who Tony Khan is. He’s immature. He is a child with a vanity project. He’s passionate.”

Bischoff stated that he’s not taking that away from him, but thinks the way that Khan reacts to things further gives off a negative impression of who he is.

He added, “Tony should have never reacted the way he did to Ariel being out there.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription