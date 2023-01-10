Eric Bischoff On How Potential WWE Sale Could Change Wrestling

Former WCW president Eric Bischoff has offered his thoughts on how a potential sale of WWE could change the professional wrestling landscape.

Bischoff took to his podcast, “83 Weeks,” to discuss the possibility amidst Vince McMahon‘s sudden return to WWE. The ex-WCW boss explained that, he believes, any potential buyer of WWE wouldn’t make any significant changes for the first year or two.

“Everybody has their opinion and you (Conrad) and I talked about this a little bit last night. I can see why a lot of people inside of WWE, particularly those that have stock options in their portfolio, WWE stock options, but I can see a lot of people being very nervous because it’s the unknown and you know, nobody likes the unknown.

“Nobody knows how this is going to play itself out. So, everybody’s kind of hanging on by a thread waiting to see which direction it’s going to go and I get that. That’s an uncomfortable feeling.

“My impression is that whoever buys it is probably not going to come in and start making any kind of wholesale changes when it comes to the management of the company for the first year and a half or two years. I lived through that, by the way.”

As noted, Vince McMahon recently nudged his way back into the WWE’s board of directors with rumors swirling that the move was done in order to help facilitate a sale of the company.

For the time being, it appears that his return to WWE does not include resuming creative control of the TV product, which seemingly remains in Triple H‘s hands.

McMahon previously left WWE last year after an investigation launched into his sexual misconduct with female employees. He stepped down as WWE CEO, prompting Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to step up as co-CEOs. Soon after, McMahon retired from WWE as head of creative, passing the torch to Triple H.