Is Eric Bischoff the Most Misunderstood Person in Wrestling?

Is there a side to Eric Bischoff that fans have never gotten the chance to see, that would change the public perception of the WWE Hall of Famer?

Bischoff entered the wrestling business in the 1990s as part of WCW and would become a major part of the New World Order.

Joining WWE in 2002, Bischoff’s reign of terror as Raw General Manager ended in 2005 but he has made sporadic appearances for the company since then.

Misunderstood

Bischoff may be a veteran of the wrestling business, but the reception of him by fans has often been mixed.

Bischoff’s comments on his 83 Weeks Podcast often rub fans the wrong way, but the former WWE GM may simply be misunderstood.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about Bischoff and others he believes to be ‘misunderstood.’

“I think Eric Bischoff is a big one. I also think Paul Levesque, I think Kevin Dunn through the years [has been misunderstood.]” Eric Bischoff.

Bruce Prichard

Prichard may think that the fan perception of Eric Bischoff is unwarranted, but he doesn’t have the greatest ‘cred’ either.

Many have seen Prichard as little more than a Vince McMahon ‘yes man’ who approved the ex-CEO’s ideas no matter what, prior to McMahon’s retirement in July 2022.

In 2021, it was reported that Prichard’s comments on an episode of the Not Sam Wrestling podcast had angered and embarrassed those working in WWE.

During his appearance on the show, Prichard criticized fans when discussing the pilot episode of Monday Night Raw, saying that fans will always reject change.