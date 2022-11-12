Eric Bischoff on Rumors About CM Punk Returning to WWE: ‘I Wouldn’t Touch him With a 10-Foot Pole’

CM Punk‘s future in wrestling remains unclear as he could stay with AEW, return to WWE or never wrestle again following his backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view.

As a result of his involvement in the fight, he was stripped of the World Title and suspended. Punk is reportedly in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.

Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on CM Punk while speaking with Wrestling Inc. According to Bischoff, he doesn’t think Triple H should bring him back.

Eric Bischoff on CM Punk

(A&E)

“I don’t know what Paul Levesque is thinking, I don’t know what their plans are, their strategies are, so I have no idea. I can tell you from my perspective, I wouldn’t touch him with a 10-foot pole. I think CM Punk had a mystique because of WWE, and because of the pipe bomb interview, and because he walked out, that created this aura and mystique that [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan] brought to AEW and took advantage of for a minute. And once that mystique was gone, once you kind of let that air out of the balloon, and now you’re just performing every week, I didn’t see it in Punk. I just didn’t see it in him as a character, I didn’t see it in him in the ring –- he was good, but he wasn’t phenomenal.”

Bischoff also shared a handful of reasons he doesn’t think Punk would find success in returning to the company ranging from his age, lack of being in great shape, and WWE being more intense and physical than AEW with its style.

Bischoff also thinks the fans turned on Punk and left a bad taste in their mouth, and they realize that that mystique is no longer there as he’s just another guy. Bischoff doesn’t see value in Punk anymore.