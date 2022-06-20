Eric Bischoff Reacts to Vince McMahon Stepping Down as WWE CEO

Former WCW president Eric Bischoff has offered up his reaction to Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO recently.

Recently, McMahon was put under investigation for sexual misconduct, forcing him to step down as CEO of WWE for the time being. In his place, Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has stepped in to fill his role.

Bischoff recently took to his podcast, “83 Weeks,” to offer his thoughts on the situation. Simply put, Bischoff feels terribly for everyone affected by the recent moves.

“I was dumbfounded. Shocked. I can’t imagine anybody felt any differently. Even though it appears to be very temporaneous and not a permanent situation, at least that’s not the way it’s presented or the way I read it, but nonetheless, it’s a big damn deal and it did shock me,” Bischoff said.

“I feel bad for a lot of people. I still have a lot of friends in WWE that I do care about a lot. Regardless of how this ends up, it’s going to adversely affect a lot of people.

“How do you feel anything other than bad for people that you know and have affection for that are having to go through this? I feel bad for Bruce (Prichard).

“I sent Bruce a text Friday night during the show going, ‘Brother, one hell of a ride.’ To be sitting in that seat, to be there in the eye of that fu**ing hurricane, man I feel for a lot of people.”

McMahon is accused of paying $3 million in hush money to a paralegal his allegedly had an affair with. Last month, Stephanie McMahon announced she would be taking a leave of absence from WWE to spend more time with her family.

However, just a few weeks later, she finds herself returning to fill her father’s role as he steps away amidst the investigation.

The Company and the Board do not expect to have further comment until the investigation is concluded.

