Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon Is Exploring Combat Sports Projects

Vince McMahon is actively pursuing new ventures in the combat sports space, according to recent comments from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Speaking with CanadaCasino.ca, Bischoff revealed that McMahon had been involved in discussions with individuals from the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship—talks that mirrored Bischoff’s own negotiations with the promotion.

Though neither party ultimately moved forward, the conversations suggest McMahon remains interested in reentering the sports entertainment industry.

“I know for a fact that Vince is exploring opportunities in combat sports, at least as recently as about three months ago,” Bischoff says. “He was dealing with someone that I was dealing with at the same time… it was substantiated and confirmed by another third party.”

Bischoff added that McMahon’s passion for high-stakes ventures remains intact, even at age 78.

“Vince will work until the day he draws his last breath. He’s passionate. He loves a challenge, and Vince loves to fight.”

While McMahon has kept a low profile since exiting the TKO Group Board of Directors in early 2024, speculation about a return to entertainment has persisted.

In January 2025, reports emerged that McMahon was working on a new entertainment company to fund, develop, and produce TV and film projects. Bischoff has also revealed that he’s heard McMahon “purchased some pretty significant production facilities in Santa Monica” and assembled a “skeleton staff.”

McMahon’s efforts come as he continues to face legal challenges stemming from a January 2024 lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee accusing him of sexual misconduct. Fox Sports has denied involvement in any rumored McMahon project, with a spokesperson explicitly refuting such claims.