Eric Bischoff Thinks Story Has Been De-Emphasized In Today’s Wrestling

Eric Bischoff has been part of the wrestling industry for over 35 years. He has seen the wrestling landscape change more than once. He thinks that the current wrestling product has shifted more towards physical presentation and the story has been de-emphasized because of it.

The former WCW president appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Talking about the current wrestling product, he explained that story is the thing that has always captivated people in sports entertainment:

“What’s the one thing about sports entertainment that has always captivated people? It’s really hard to pinpoint one thing because it’s different for everybody. But I think across the board, it’s the story. I would love [it], if there was a way in today’s environment and the sheer volume of things that needed to be produced. There could be perhaps more emphasis on story and less emphasis on the dynamic physical presentation.”

‘Story And Character Have Become De-Emphasized’

Eric Bischoff said that in the last 2 decades, we have emphasized athleticism more than we should. He would like to see the balance shift towards the story a bit more:

“I think what’s happened with the industry over the years, the last 15 in particular, maybe 20, is that the athleticism has reached a point of being mind-boggling. It’s like watching Olympic-quality gymnasts do things that seem to defy physics. Now we’re seeing it within the context of a wrestling match. It’s mind-boggling to me.

But I think with the emphasis that’s on the physical presentation, unintentionally, story and character have become de-emphasized. So I’d like to see that balance shift a little more than it currently is. But part of that is just me because I’ve always loved the story. I’ve never been as excited about the physical presentation, as I have been about the story presentation, but I may be in the minority on that one.”

