Divisive Former Superstar Teasing WWE Return This Year

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie (Natalie Eva Marie Nelson) is teasing that we could see her back with the company in the near future.

Eva Marie’s first joined WWE a decade ago after winning the 2013 Diva Search competition. Her first run spanned from 2014-2019. She re-signed in October 2020, but did not return to television until June 2021. She was released in November of that year.

Late Thursday evening, Eva Marie tweeted that she’s headed into 2023 with purpose and tagged multiple WWE-related accounts and hashtags.

Where Does Eva Marie Fit In?

Eva Marie has been a controversial figure throughout her time in pro wrestling. She was tailor made for the Divas era of the early 2000’s, which prioritized looks and sex appeal over technical wrestling abilities. However, a lot has changed since then.

Ever since the Women’s Revolution in 2015, WWE has featured well-rounded performers and pulled back on pushing bikini model types. Despite her questionable ring work, there’s always a place in wrestling for charismatic personalities. Marie has not shied away from owning who she is and has generated a great deal of heel heat owning the fact that she’s more Diva than wrestler.

WWE has brought back over a dozen former Superstars over the past year who were let go during the various rounds of budget cuts. Based on her latest social media post, it looks like Eva Marie is looking to follow this trend.