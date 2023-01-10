Ex-NJPW Star Karl Fredericks Signs with WWE

WWE has added to its growing talent roster with the signing of New Japan Pro Wrestling alum Karl Fredericks.

Last summer, Fredricks informed fans on social media that he had opted not to re-sign with New Japan, ending his four years with the promotion.

PW Insider reports that Fredericks has signed with WWE, and is set to be a part of the NXT brand in Florida.

Fredericks was first spotted at the WWE Performance Center in September 2022, a month after his deal with New Japan expired.

Interestingly, Fredricks said that he did not see himself going to any other company than New Japan prior to his contract expiring.

Fredericks’ arrival marks the second notable signing in as many months after Dragon Lee confirmed in December that he is also joining WWE.

Karl Fredericks

Three years after making his debut in 2015, Fredericks entered the New Japan LA Dojo alongside current NJPW stars Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd.

Visiting Japan the following year, Fredericks represented the LA Dojo in the Young Lion Cup and won the tournament with 12 points.

Fredericks’ later teamed with Hirooki Goto for the 2019 World Tag League, finishing with three wins and 12 losses.

Fredericks last wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling at a May 2022 taping of STRONG, where he defeated QT Marshall.

Since then, he has wrestled twice for separate indie promotions, with his most recent match seeing him defeat Kevin Blackwood for Prestige/West Coast Pro Savage Mode last September.