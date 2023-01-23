Ex-WWE Champion Praises “Really Good Person” Stephanie McMahon After Resignation

Two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz has lauded praise on Stephanie McMahon following the latter’s departure from the promotion.

Stephanie parted ways with WWE earlier this month, after being appointed co-CEO in July of last year.

McMahon’s resignation was confirmed the same day that her father Vince McMahon was appointed WWE’s new Executive Chairman.

The Miz

Given her decades with WWE, the wrestling world has been shocked by McMahon’s resignation this month.

When TMZ caught up with The Miz, the A-Lister spoke about McMahon’s work in WWE and as a person.

“For me, she’s always been one of the people you can talk to. She’s done a lot for the company, and she’s a really good person as well.” The Miz

The A-Lister also spoke about the role of WWE Superstars, which despite the chaos at the very top of the company, remains unchanged.

“Whoever is at the head at the time, we’re just trying to do our job as WWE Superstars to make people happy and give them something to remember.” The Miz

Releases Coming?

Vince McMahon’s return to WWE has led some talent fearful that mass cuts will resume, especially with the promotion looking for a buyer.

At the time of the releases from 2020 to 2022, many speculated that WWE were trying to look even more profitable to buyers at a time they were already boasting record profits.

Karrion Kross has refuted the idea that talent are worrying about their futures, saying those he has spoken to are not concerned.