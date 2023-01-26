Ex-WWE NXT Star to Make AEW Dynamite Debut Next Week

A former WWE NXT Superstar will be making their presence felt on next week’s AEW Dynamite, as part of the feud between Bryan Danielson and MJF.

Danielson is currently working towards a match with the reigning AEW World Champion but must remain undefeated until February 8 to do so.

If Danielson does reach that date without taking a loss, the AEW World Championship match between the pair will be a sixty-minute Iron Man match at AEW Revolution 2023.

AEW Debut

During this week’s Dynamite, Danielson continued his winning ways, defeating Brian Cage, who attacked the American Dragon after the match.

MJF would join Cage in the ring, but Konosuke Takeshita would arrive to make the save.

Later on, MJF appeared in a video promo where he stated Danielson’s next opponent will systematically eliminate him.

That opponent turned out to be Timothy Thatcher, who will face Danielson next week on AEW Dynamite.

Timothy Thatcher

Before coming to WWE in 2020, Thatcher proved his toughness on the independent scene, working for promotions like wXw and Evolve.

The former Evolve Champion would be assigned to NXT in 2020, replacing Pete Dunne as Matt Riddle‘s tag partner, when the Bruiserweight was unable to travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not long after his debut, Thatcher walked out on Riddle, turning heel, and would defeat the Original Bro in WWE’s first Fight Pit match.

After transitioning into a teaching role at the WWE PC, Thatcher would be released on January 5, 2022, and make his debut for Pro Wrestling Noah that June.