Ex-WWE Star Gable Steveson Makes History With Heavyweight Win

Gable Steveson’s WWE career may not have gone as intended, but the former NXT Superstar is winning big outside of the promotion. During the recent Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Steveson, competing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, defeated Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet. This victory marked Steveson’s fourth Big Ten title, a record in the heavyweight division.

Steveson joined WWE in 2021 shortly after his Olympic Gold Medal victory in that year’s Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. Instantly treated as a huge signing, Steveson was drafted to Raw that same year, the first (and only) Superstar to be drafted before having a match.

Cracks began showing in Steveson’s WWE journey soon after with reports that he was not progressing at the speed the company had hoped. Rather than taking naturally like other Olympians such as Kurt Angle and Chad Gable, Steveson wouldn’t compete until 2023 as part of NXT. After what many felt was an underwhelming match with Baron Corbin, Steveson was cut from WWE in 2024 and has yet to resurface in pro wrestling.

Steveson has shown interest in UFC and a return to the Olympics, though has yet to make an official move towards either. While pro-wrestling may not have been the Gold Medalist’s calling, his historic win proves he’s always ready to compete at a high level.