Ex-WWE Star Silently Made Return During RAW Broadcast

One ex-WWE star silently made their return to the company during the Monday Night RAW broadcast this week.

Many fans noticed during RAW last night that Curtis Axel was back on WWE TV. Axel was one of the WWE officials who came out to break up the brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The angle was to help build up to Rollins and Rhodes’ Hell In A Cell match this weekend. Axel, real name Joe Hennig, hadn’t been on WWE TV since February of 2020 before yesterday. His last appearance resulted in a singles bout loss to Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown.

He was soon released by the company thereafter in April. Last month it was reported by Fightful that Hennig had a tryout with WWE as a producer on SmackDown. Hennig worked with Tyson Kidd to produce a match between Liv Morgan and Sasha Banks.

The third generation talent also wasn’t the only one getting a producer tryout at the time. The report added that Ariya Daivari, the brother of Shawn Daivari, was also trying out for a producer position.

Interesting enough, the Daivari brothers were also part of the group of WWE officials trying to break up the Rollins/Rhodes brawl.

With that being said, it looks like Daivari and Hennig may have landed themselves new roles with WWE. “Curtis Axel” was streaming on Twitter shortly after Hennig’s appearance on RAW.