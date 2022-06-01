Ex-WWE Talent Returns On AEW Dynamite Tonight

A former WWE superstar will be making his way back to an AEW ring in short order.

During the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, the former John Morrison made his promotional debut. He took on Samoa Joe in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup.

Morrison, who went by the name “Johnny Elite,” fell short in the match. He was pinned via Muscle Buster.

After the match, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh attacked both men. Members of CHAOS ran out to make the save.

While Johnny Elite isn’t quite “All Elite” at this time, he will be making an appearance on the June 1 episode of Dynamite.

After earning his first @AEW win last weekend #JohnnyElite returns to #AEWDynamite tonight aiming to work his way to the top!

For AEW’s LA debut, hometown hero Johnny has signed an open contract to fight anyone in @AEW!

Who will he face on Dynamite on TBS

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight? pic.twitter.com/odBJd4pE29 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022

Johnny Elite is currently 1-1 under the AEW banner. His other promotional match was against Marq Quen on AEW Dark.