Ex-WWE Talent Returns On AEW Dynamite Tonight

A former WWE superstar will be making his way back to an AEW ring in short order.
During the May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, the former John Morrison made his promotional debut. He took on Samoa Joe in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup.
Morrison, who went by the name “Johnny Elite,” fell short in the match. He was pinned via Muscle Buster.
After the match, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh attacked both men. Members of CHAOS ran out to make the save.
While Johnny Elite isn’t quite “All Elite” at this time, he will be making an appearance on the June 1 episode of Dynamite.
Johnny Elite is currently 1-1 under the AEW banner. His other promotional match was against Marq Quen on AEW Dark.