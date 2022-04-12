Ezekiel Provides Convincing Evidence He’s Not Elias

Ezekiel has produced a photo that should clear up any confusion regarding his true identity.

The handsome, clean-shaved grappler made his WWE TV debut last week on the Raw after WrestleMania. He bears a striking resemblance to WWE Superstar Elias, but maintains they are not the same person.

Ezekiel claims to be Elias’ younger brother and doesn’t understand why anyone would question him on this.

Are Elias and Ezekiel the same person?

On Tuesday, Ezekiel re-posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Elias:

Haters will say it’s photoshopped, but we know the truth pic.twitter.com/NscQOywF7Z — Katy Bacon (@thekatybacon) April 10, 2022

Several wrestlers have commented on his IG post and back up Ezekliel’s story.

Madcap Moss wrote, “I think I took this picture.” AEW star Cesar Benoni added, “I was there that day.”

It remains to be seen if this “evidence” will be enough to convince skeptics like Kevin Owens. For now, we’ll have to take Ezekiel at this word.

On Monday’s edition of Raw Talk, Ezekiel continued answering allegations that he’s actually Elias.