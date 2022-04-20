Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ezekiel Jackson Appears On The Price Is Right

Wrestling fans who recently tuned into The Price Is Right saw a familiar face.

Fans saw “Big Zeke” on the popular and long-running morning game show. Here’s how he’s looking nowadays (via WrestlingNews.co).

Former WWE star Ezekiel Jackson on The Price Is Right. pic.twitter.com/dQKgWskpwF — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 20, 2022

It’s safe to say that Ezekiel Jackson, real name Rycklon Stephens, still keeps himself in tremendous shape. It may not come as a surprise as Jackson is only 43 years old. He will turn 44 in just a couple of days (April 22).

Ezekiel Jackson signed a developmental deal with WWE back in 2007. He made his main roster debut the following year, serving as The Brian Kendrick’s manager.

Jackson eventually became a singles star and he captured the ECW and WWE Intercontinental Titles. He and WWE parted ways in 2014.

After spending some time working for Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground, Jackson retired from in-ring action. Today, Ezekiel Jackson is a professional fitness coach.