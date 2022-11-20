“F*** CM Punk” – Fans support The Elite at AEW Full Gear 2022

CM Punk once called himself the Voice of the Voiceless, speaking up for fans. Well, those fans made their voices heard at last night’s AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

Punk hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since his infamous All Out post-show media scrum in September, which was followed by a backstage fight with The Elite.

With the investigation into the backstage fight over, it is believed the results have condemned Punk, who is expected to depart the promotion.

The Voice of the Voiceless

CM Punk wasn’t at last night’s AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View, but The Elite made their in-ring return on the show.

In their first match back, the trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks challenged for the AEW Trios titles, which they had won at All Out.

The Elite had been stripped of the titles due to the backstage fight, which were won by the Death Triangle on the following AEW Dynamite.

During the much-anticipated six-man-tag at Full Gear, fans made their voices heard, chanting “F**k CM Punk!” during the opening moments.

Did you ever think you would hear a "fuck CM Punk" chant on an #AEW show? pic.twitter.com/xjDLotrVuo #AEWFullGear — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) November 20, 2022

Tony Schiavone, acknowledging the chant, called the crowd “lively” and “salty” while Taz made note that the show was in New Jersey.

The Death Triangle would retain the titles, after Rey Fenix used PAC’s weapon of choice the ring-bell hammer, to escape Omega’s One Winged Angel.

On Twitter, Punk’s former best friend Colt Cabana reacted, saying he was chanting for The Elite in the match.

I was chanting for the Elite!@AEW#AEWFullGear — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) November 20, 2022 Punk mocked Cabana during the All Out media scrum, claiming that Colt shares a bank account with his mother.

CM Punk’s Next Move

With CM Punk’s name in the metaphorical dirt in AEW, it appears that his time with the promotion is about to come to an end.

It has been reported that AEW is attempting to buy out Punk’s contract and release him, with the roster reportedly refusing to work with him if he’s brought back.

Despite the belief that WWE will be the only option that can pay his high asking price, the reception within WWE to Punk possibly returning hasn’t been much warmer.