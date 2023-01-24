Family Friend Gives Update on Mark Briscoe & Jay’s Daughters After Tragic Accident

Josh Wharton, a family friend of the Pughs, has given an update on the family following the death of Jay Briscoe last week.

Briscoe died in a car accident when a vehicle driving the other way swerved onto his lane, mere minutes from Jay’s home in Laurel, Delaware.

The 38-year-old wrestler had last competed at Ring of Honor Final Battle, where he and Mark captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

Gracie and Jayleigh

Gracie (12) and Jayleigh (9) were both in the car at the time of the crash and both have undergone surgery.

During a Facebook live stream on Monday evening, Wharton shared an update from Jay’s widow Ashley.

Gracie has regained feeling below her knees, after being left with no movement below her waist and no sensations below her knees after the crash.

Her strength is said to be improving after working with physical and occupational therapists, and she was able to assist with her transfer into a wheelchair on Monday afternoon.

Jaleigh’s feeding tube was removed on Saturday night, and the nine-year-old was allowed to eat as much as she wanted on Sunday.

On Monday, she was able to get out of bed and stand up, and was able to spend some time with her older sister.

After returning to her bed, Jayleigh’s wound VAC (vacuum-assisted closure) on her abdominal incision was removed.

Mark Briscoe

Mark Briscoe wasn’t in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but has kept silent to the public since the accident.

In his update, Wharton shared a text message from Mark, reading “GOD IS ON THE THRONE.”

Wharton added that he spoke to Mark over the phone on Monday night and described him as “chipper” as can be given the circumstances.

Our thoughts remain with the Pugh family at this awful time.