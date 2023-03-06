Fan Ejected By Security During AEW Revolution Main Event

One rowdy fan got ejected from the arena during the main event of Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The main event saw MJF successfully defend his his World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. The two top stars gave their all in the ring for the gold. However, there was some action outside the ring as well.

According to a report by PWInsider, a fan threw a water bottle towards the ring during the main event. Security quikcly identified the fan and ejected him from the arena, which prompted a loud “You F**ked Up” chant that was audible during the broadcast.

MJF vs. Danielson at Revolution

MJF and Bryan Danielson‘s Iron Man match was a gruesome and bloody battle. ‘The American Dragon’ had scored the running knee strike for the first fall. After hitting a low blow, MJF rolled him up for 2 falls.

MJF was DQ’d for the low blow and Danielson was awarded a fall. The third fall for MJF came when he hit a piledriver on Danielson, who was dangling on the middle rope.

The match was a time-limit draw and MJF retained his title. It was announced that the match will continue under sudden death rules as MJF got oxygen. The final moments of the match saw Danielson avoiding being hit with the diamond ring and hit a running knee strike for a near pinfall.

MJF then smashed the oxygen tank on Danielson as the champ locked in the Lebell Lock. Despite Danielson fighting against it, he eventually tapped out. You can also watch what went down after AEW Revolution went off air. It seems that MJF wants his ‘Reign of Terror’ to last an eternity after the massive win.