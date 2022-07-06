Fans Speculate on Mysterious QR Code During WWE NXT Great American Bash

Last night was NXT 2.0’s Great American Bash which saw some of the brand’s top Superstars face off.

The show saw new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions be crowned, as well as Carmelo Hayes retain his NXT North American Championship.

In the main event, NXT Champion Bronn Breakker retained against Cameron Grimes, only to be attacked by JD McDonagh.

NXT Great American Bash 2022 was certainly a stacked show, but one part, in particular, has got fans talking.

The Code

During Great American Bash, a strange QR code appeared on screen, which led fans to an even stranger message.

When fans scanned the code, it took them to a website with a simple message on it.

8:10:11

WWE has given no explanation as to what the code could be.

Here is what the QR code is #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7RIIKG11iH — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 6, 2022

What could it mean?

WWE has not given any idea what the message means, but that hasn’t stopped fans from trying to decipher the code.

With Triple H recently returning to NXT, some have suggested that the set of numbers has something to do with him, given that H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

However, that doesn’t explain 10 or 11, which would represent the letters J and K.

Others have suggested that this is a countdown timer, and if the 8 represents weeks, would countdown to the Tuesday, August 30, episode of NXT.

Some fans have googled the combination of numbers that send them to verses from the Bible.

None of these passages can be seen to be directly related to any kind of story that could happen in WWE NXT 2.0.