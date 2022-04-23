Fans Think Daniel Garcia Paid Homage To Triple H During AEW Rampage

Daniel Garcia was rocking some new entrance attire in the form of a hat and it’s enough for fans to share comparisons.

Garcia was in action during the April 22 episode of AEW Rampage. He took on Eddie Kingston. Despite his efforts, Kingston emerged victorious.

Kingston teased attacking Garcia after the match but he looked into the camera and said he was saving the beatdown for Chris Jericho.

Daniel Garcia Plays The Game?

When Daniel Garcia made his way out for the match, he was rocking a new hat that looked quite familiar to some wrestling fans.

this is a fucking LOOK pic.twitter.com/Tftc9O3U3N — Tanya ??? (@minacoleta) April 23, 2022

He was a huge mark for HHHs look in 2000 pic.twitter.com/vI9XXVqJkE — Zero (@Zero_Ryuzaki) April 23, 2022

Daniel Garcia stole HHH's leather cap #AEWRampage — Zero (@Zero_Ryuzaki) April 23, 2022

Daniel Garcia wearing the HHH hat was everything….@GarciaWrestling



Along with the new intro talking about being the revolutionary force in sports entertainment. ??#aewrampage — Tyler Vasquez (@theepayrollguy) April 23, 2022

While Garcia didn’t comment on the comparisons, he did relish in the look.

I smell good and mind my business ????? https://t.co/5ikDRrItIu — Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) April 23, 2022

Garcia is one of the members of the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho reportedly fought to have Garcia in his faction as the initial plan was to have him align with the Blackpool Combat Club. That report comes from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.