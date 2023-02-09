Final SmackDown Before WWE Money in the Bank 2023 to Air from London

The go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX before July’s Money in the Bank event will take place in London, England.

This year’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will be the 14th event in the show’s history, and the first to take place in London.

Money in the Bank will follow on the heels of the massively successful WWE Clash at the Castle event from last September in Cardiff, Wales.

SmackDown

In a press release, WWE confirmed that SmackDown will be taking place in London, 24 hours before WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

‘Due to the incredible early response for Money In The Bank ticket pre-registrations at The O2 in London on Saturday, July 1, WWE today announced that SmackDown will also emanate from The O2 the night before – Friday, June 30.’

This marks the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast live and in primetime from the UK at 8 pm local time on BT Sport.

Like Money in the Bank, WWE SmackDown will air live from London’s O2 Arena.

Tickets for both WWE Money in the Bank and WWE SmackDown will go on sale via Ticketmaster on February 22nd at noon UK time.

So far, no matches have been confirmed for Money in the Bank other than the two titular ladder matches.