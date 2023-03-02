Finn Balor Comments on Dominik Mysterio’s Transformation

WWE superstar Finn Balor shared some encouraging words for Dominik Mysterio’s development in the company.

Mysterio has risen as one of the biggest heels in the WWE. He made the change at Clash at the Castle on Sep. 3, 2022, when he betrayed his father, Rey, and Edge. Two days later, he would align himself with The Judgement Day(Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damien Priest) to become a faction member. After several months of working with The Judgement Day, Dominik has started to get out of the shadow of his father.

In an interview with The Bump’s Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp, Balor spoke highly about Dominik’s transformation as a heel talent. While expressing his thoughts, Balor stayed in character during the interview.

“You know, it kind of makes me sad a little bit that Dominik hasn’t received the support from his family. The fact that he’s growing and achieving so much in a short time, but without that backbone or family support, it’s quite incredible, said Balor.

He continued, “…At the same time, you know my family has always supported me, so I take that kind of for granted that people should be supported by their family and the fact that Rey has continuously not shown support, not shown interest in his sons development and career, it’s quite saddening. So myself, Damian(Priest) and Rhea(Ripley) all been a shoulder for Dom to lean on and I think he’s stepped out of his father shadow in such a short time and I think he’s going to make his father pay.”

Will Dominik Challenge His Father At WrestleMania 39?

Photo Credit: WWE

It seems the WWE is looking to have Dominik face his father at WrestleMania 39, but it’s unclear in what way. Dominik and The Judgement Day have antagonized his father since he joined them. On the Feb. 24 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Rey came close to attacking his son but chose to walk away. It’s possible WWE could be setting up a father vs. son match at WrestleMania 39. However, the company has also teased that Santos Escobar may assist Rey in dealing with his son.

During a backstage segment on the Feb. 24 episode, Escobar and Dominik had a brief confrontation about respecting Rey. Before Escobar could do anything to Dominik, Rhea stepped in the way, and the “couple” walked away. It’s possible the WWE can have a tag team match with Escobar and Rey against Dominik and Priest, as Priest is not involved in a match for WrestleMania 39.

Wrestling fans will have to wait and see how the ongoing story of Rey and Dominik will develop on the road to WrestleMania.