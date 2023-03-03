Finn Balor Explains Why He Has Started Wearing Masks To The Ring

The Judgement Day faction has given a new life to the careers of all its members. The group has allowed the likes of Dominik Mysterio to loosen up and have fun with their characters. It has also allowed people to experiment with their looks. The group’s leader Finn Balor has especially taken up this opportunity to shake things up.

The Demon Prince has not only made a big change to his ring gear going from trunks to full pants, he has also been experimenting with other things as well. This includes wearing faceless masks during his entrance which has intrigued a lot of people.

Balor was asked about the reasoning behind the masks during his appearance on The Bump. He explained that it’s something he has always wanted to experiment with:

Representation Can Change Demeanor

“Yes, it’s just something that I wanted to try out and experiment with. I always feel like that if you have an idea you should dive into it headfirst.” said Finn Balor, “I’ve had plenty of ideas before. Bullet Club – That was pretty successful. The Demon character – that was pretty successful.

He continued: “So this idea of covering my face, [it’s] what people associate with you. That image, that visual representation can perhaps change the demeanor of the silhouette that they’re seeing. That was kind of the idea behind it and that’s why I’ve been experimenting with it.”

Finn Balor then explained the psychological effect of the mask on his opponents. He claimed that it takes the facial image away, depriving them the knowledge of how he may be feeling before the bout:

“It’s just basically taking the facial image away. So you can’t really see any emotion, can’t see any reaction or excitement that’s on there. It’s basically like playing poker with your opponent before the match, keeping a poker face.”

Balor appeared on Raw this week to challenge Edge for a match at WrestleMania 39. It’s rumored that this match could be contested inside Hell In a Cell but the stipulation has not been confirmed yet.

You can check out Finn Balor’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription