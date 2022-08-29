Finn Balor Names the WWE Star He Wants to Join Judgment Day

Finn Balor would like to have AJ Styles to join his Judgment Day faction.

Balor was the latest guest on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. This was recorded during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville.

During their discussion, they spoke about a wide range of topics, including his experience living through the pandemic. Balor says the pandemic was the most mentally challenging period of his life, without question.

He was landlocked in the United States and dealing with visa issues that prevented him from going back to Ireland and resolving things. He vented that it was super challenging. His father got sick and he couldn’t be there for him. He also couldn’t see his siblings or their children, who were babies before the pandemic and ‘little humans’ 2 years later.

Judgment Day

Balor said he’s really excited about the Judgment Day faction. He really enjoys working with his partners, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley.

He thinks Priest has a really cool look and is a total badass. Ripley has big star potential and feels this could be the vehicle to solidify her in that role.

All three of them get along great and he loves that the group is presented as equals. There is no leader and he’s truly excited for what lies ahead. However, he said, “Hopefully we add more members.”

Adding Another Member

This got Ryan Satin’s attention, who pressed Balor on who he’d like to add to the faction. He said this could be talent from Raw, SmackDown or NXT. Balor threw out several names, but focused on one man he’d most like to see in the group.

“I had thought of a couple people, said Balor. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing his own thing. Tommaso Ciampa is doing his thing with Miz, so that’s kind of off the table.”

“Maybe AJ, you know. We haven’t essentially fallen out, we’re just not on the same page. Maybe AJ, bring AJ in. I think his work as a heel is just, pardon the pun, but phenomenal. – Finn Balor

“.. or we could go and find someone new, a fresh face from NXT. Given a little more time to think about it, I could have given you a better answer. I’d love Brock in the Judgment Day.”

Listen to Finn Balor’s appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin: